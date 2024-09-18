'My Father Lost Rs 90 Lakh to a Scam. A Decade On, We're Still Awaiting Justice'

As a retired pensioner from a large public sector bank in New Delhi, I never imagined that my father, Prayag Raj Bhatia, would fall victim to a financial scam that, I believe, not only robbed him of his life savings, but ultimately cost him his life.

Almost a decade ago, sometime in 2014, an investment agent approached my father to invest his savings for higher rate of returns. As a retired senior manager at a bank who had connections to such agents, it didn't seem unusual to me or to my two siblings.

He was 89 then, and like any parent, he wanted to leave a substantial inheritance for his three children. Despite enjoying a peaceful retired life in New Delhi's Model Town locality, he was drawn to the prospect of a guaranteed payout and high rate of returns after a lock-in period of 45 days.