Dear Soldiers, For Our Better Tomorrow, You Sacrifice Your Today
Souraja from West Bengal, pens down how for soldiers whom they have never met, she prays to God to protect them.
The Quint asked citizens to write and record their sandesh – a token of appreciation for the soldiers for their selfless duty in dire conditions.
With persistent courage to stand in the battlefield, we wish to salute our jawaans’ unyielding selflessness in uncertain situations, all the while staying away from their families for months. A sandesh written to soldiers who are away from their loved ones could give them comfort in these trying times.
Rajika Thapliyal talking about having a member in the Army in his family herself, she said she was shaken when she heard the news of the martyrs at Galwan Valley.
Thapliyal continued, “Soldiers are great, they keep their family in their pocket and Hindustan in their hearts. Salute to such soldiers and their sacrificing families. This country's brave soldiers and their lives for this country, their desire to lay their lives for the country. They will always remain valour martyrs for me, the whole country is with you.”
In her sandesh, Souraja from West Bengal, pens down how for soldiers whom they have never met, she prays to God to protect them.
Prakshi sends her sandesh from Allahabad.
Expressing her gratitude, Runu Jha from Hyderabad said that soldiers are lot like parents.
Last but not the least, Ankush from New Delhi thanks the soldiers for sacrificing their present for a better tomorrow.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.