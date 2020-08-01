Dear Soldier, You’re an Idol for So Many of Us

Dear soldier,

I would like to thank you for safeguarding us. I realise that many of the wounds on your body are because you make sure others remain scratch-free.

As a child, whenever I saw somebody in uniform, I dreamt to don it one day. Even my mother used to say, ‘they're the real superheroes – the real Batman, Superman and Spiderman’. They protect us from those who intrude into our nation.

I wonder how people complain these days about every little problem they face, while you never make noise about anything, instead you try to face your problems head-on. Your selflessness, determination and patience to manage everything in a fine way is admirable and inspiring.