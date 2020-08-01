Dear Soldier, You’re an Idol for So Many of Us
Akash Bhakri sends his ‘Sandesh to a Soldier’ from Phillaur.
Dear soldier,
I would like to thank you for safeguarding us. I realise that many of the wounds on your body are because you make sure others remain scratch-free.
As a child, whenever I saw somebody in uniform, I dreamt to don it one day. Even my mother used to say, ‘they're the real superheroes – the real Batman, Superman and Spiderman’. They protect us from those who intrude into our nation.
I wonder how people complain these days about every little problem they face, while you never make noise about anything, instead you try to face your problems head-on. Your selflessness, determination and patience to manage everything in a fine way is admirable and inspiring.
It's a very proud moment for me, to be able to share this sandesh with you and pay my gratitude towards you. I salute your bravery and your strength. It takes a big and brave heart to work for others’ sake and you sacrifice your own self for others.
I have heard of legends and whenever I hear this word, the first thing that comes to my mind is the 'army uniform'. You're the perfect idol for so many.
Sacrifice, courage, devotion, passion are a few words that I can use to describe you. Fighting against all odds, you ensure that the country remains united, and thus, the tiranga (Triclour) keeps on flying high in the sky.
Jai Hind!
Akash Bhakri
Phillaur
