'Filth, Foul Smell Were the Highlights From My Visit to Noida's Som Bazaar'

Som Bazaar, an evening market in Noida's Sector 44, deals with filth, dirt, and a foul smell on a daily basis. Since I live in Noida and have heard a lot about this market, I decided to give it a visit along with my friend Alok Kumar, who later helped me in capturing the state of the market through a mobile camera.

It is a big market for vegetables, clothes, and other essential items for daily needs. Close to this market, there is an empty ground where garbage has been dumped for a long time.

We decided to speak to both sellers and customers to understand the challenges that they are facing and the reason why there's such a huge pile of garbage near the market.