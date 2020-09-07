‘No Cleanliness in My Sonipat COVID Centre, Added Risk To Health’

My health is getting worse. There are no doctors that come for checkups. The condition of food and washrooms is really bad. There's no water supply in one of them and no one even comes for cleaning the same.

This is what I, a business analyst in Gurugram, is facing after my family and I voluntarily got tested for COVID-19 on 31 August. Along with my father, mother, and brother, I also tested positive.

Due to the coronavirus lockdown, I was staying at my hometown in Sonipat, Haryana with my family. On 30 August, my brother Nitin, a student, developed symptoms of coronavirus and immediately rushed to the hospital to get tested. Subsequently, he was quarantined in the hospital itself.