‘NIFT’s Hiked Fee of Rs 1,31,600 is a Burden Amid the Pandemic’

We, the students of National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) have expressed our concerns regarding the increase in the fees and the apathy from the institute authorities to address the same. Moreover, because of the Institute's social media policy, it has been difficult to share our problems online.



Quality education should not come at the cost of our daily food. Over 11,000 students across 16 campuses are mentally stressed in the current situation.

The issue started in the last week of July. We received a circular appealing us to pay the fees before 7 September. We mailed the higher authorities that it is not possible for some of us to pay such a huge amount.