My Report Impact: Waste Dump Cleared, Ramp Built in Dilshad Garden

At a time when the main concern of citizens is to keep themselves safe from novel coronavirus, residents of East Delhi’s Dilshad Garden have been dealing with a huge waste problem.

Two weeks after I reported to The Quint the magnitude of the problem, the waste dump has been cleared and a ramp has been constructed at the site as well. On 1 October, an MCD worker was diligently picking all the garbage overflowing out of the dump. This has come as a huge win for the locals who had been complaining about the issue for a long time.