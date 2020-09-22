‘Amid COVID, Dilshad Garden Dump Increases Risk of Other Diseases’
The MCD and RWA are unbothered about the garbage dump.
If you are the resident of Dilshad Garden’s D-Block in the Janta Flat area, you don't just need to keep yourself safe from the ongoing pandemic but also from other seasonal diseases like dengue, malaria, etc because the garbage management system in the area is pathetic.
It is hard to believe that at a time when cleanliness and sanitation should have been the utmost priority, there is filth on the roads of this East Delhi locality that gives off a foul smell to not only those who pass by it, but also shop owners and residents in the area.
“I have my shop here and right in front of it is this garbage dump. This is a cause for concern for me, as there are many mosquitoes and the dump gives off a foul smell. It is a request to please remove it from here.”Prateek, Shop Owner in Dilshad Garden
Open garbage dumps are a hotbed of diseases. Unfortunately, those in power are unbothered by the inconvenience caused to the residents.
“I come to walk here in the evenings and see garbage dumped here. It smells, making it difficult to breathe. Garbage is dumped here every day, increasing the risk of disease and anyway, diseases are on the rise these days. ”Mukta Kumari, Resident, Dilshad Garden
Complaints Met With Inaction
There have been several complaints made to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the RWA regarding this, but no action has been taken yet. The heap of garbage lying on the road is symbolic of the mismanagement on the part of the administration. Local residents and shopkeepers here are facing a lot of problems because of this.
“I come to play here every evening and the garbage is always lying here. I had complained to the RWA but there was no action taken. I want this problem to be sorted as soon as possible.”Anurag Srivastav, Resident, Dilshad Garden
Despite complaints, there has been no change in the condition of the garbage dump.
MCD’s Response to The Quint
In a conversation with The Quint, BS Pawar, the MCD councillor of the Dilshad Garden locality, said they were unaware of the situation and the garbage would be cleaned as soon as possible.
(All ‘My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
