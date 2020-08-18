My Report Impact: ‘Potholes in Mumbai’s Santacruz Fixed by BMC’
Three days after The Quint published the report on the problem, BMC filled the potholes on Santacruz SV road.
On 10 August, I reported to The Quint the state of Mumbai’s Santacruz road that had numerous potholes. As a ‘pothole warrior,’ I am quick to tweet to the BMC about potholes in the city. Over 24 hours since tweeting, I had received no response from Mumbai’s civic authority.
The small and huge potholes in front of Kashibai Hospital were dangerous for motorists, especially because a lot of accidents and damage has been seen due to the vastness of these potholes.
Potholes Fixed in 3 Days
Earlier on 10 August, The Quint had also spoken to Vinayak Vispute, BMC Assistant Commissioner, Santacruz West, who said, “Whenever we get any complaints, we begin the work on potholes immediately. I am telling my maintenance team about these potholes in Santacruz and will tell them to attend it.”
Cut to three days later, the BMC filled the potholes after the published report.
We had been trying for several days. We had even reached out to the authorities to take action but no one paid any heed. As I stated earlier, the potholes were huge and dangerous. After The Quint’s coverage, the HW ward fixed the entire road.
I am grateful for all the help.
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quininquires into the claims/allegations from all parties beforepublishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
