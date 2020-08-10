Several Potholes in Mumbai’s Santacruz Road, BMC Must Act Quick
We sent the visuals to BMC on Twitter but we have not received any reply yet.
There are close to 100 small and big potholes on the Santacruz SV road in Mumbai that I witnessed myself two days ago. From Poddar School towards Milan Subway signal, the entire road is ridden with potholes.
While travelling from Andheri, it was raining and I came across not just small, but huge potholes that are very dangerous for motorists, especially during the rainy season.
On the same road is a Kashibai Hospital. There are these huge potholes right outside it, which is a matter of grave concern as there are cars, auto rickshaws and buses passing by which can lead to an accident. Someone on a motorcycle going by the same road is even more at risk.
To add to the problem, metro construction work is also underway in the area. The vehicles go over bumps multiple times which often breaks their suspensions.
After taking these visuals, we sent it across to BMC on Twitter, requesting them to fix them on an urgent basis, but we have not received any reply yet.
I just hope there is no major accident because of these potholes.
BMC’s Response to The Quint
Vinayak Vispute, BMC Assistant Commissioner, Santacruz West, told The Quint, “Whenever we get any complaints, we begin the work on potholes immediately. I am telling my maintenance team about these potholes in Santacruz and will tell them to attend it.”
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quininquires into the claims/allegations from all parties beforepublishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.