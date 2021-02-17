My Report Impact: Toilet Set up at Singhu for Protesting Farmers
Access to toilets was cut off for women and the elderly after barricading at the Singhu border.
Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma
Video Producer: Aastha Gulati
Almost three months since farmers across the country have been protesting against the Modi government’s three farm laws, the most visible are those at the Singhu and Tikri borders. Due to lack of sanitation and toilets, the sustained agitation posits increased health risks to women and the elderly.
After violence during the tractor rally on 26 January, these areas remain heavily barricaded. On 7 February, a citizen journalist reported to The Quint the problems being faced by women in accessing toilets on the other side of the barricades. Barely three days after the report, Basic Shit, an NGO that provides sanitation solutions, reached out to The Quint and offered help. As of 14 February, a new toilet has been set up for women at the Singhu border.
Sahaj Umang Singh, Festival Organiser at Basic Shit, says the NGO was able to identify and access the site of installation after they saw the citizen report from 7 February.
“We saw a citizen reporter, somebody from the protest site, who had reported about women sheltered near the stage who were using these toilets on the Delhi side, but access had been cut off due to the barricading. There were some other toilets that were so dirty that they had to be removed.”Sahaj Umang Singh, Festival Organiser at Basic Shit
Volunteers from Basic Shit had coordinated with The Quint’s citizen journalist to access the site.
“Thanks to The Quint, we were able to choose where to install the next toilet. We reached out to The Quint and went to the spot. Although we had to face the challenge of taking the long route – we had to go through the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway to bring the toilet on site – we hope these toilets don’t get removed.”
Basic Shit has earlier set up four toilets at the Tikri and SInghu borders. Costs of the toilets are crowdfunded as part of their ‘Bibiyan Da Toilet’ campaign to help female farmers protesting for their rights.
Singh explains that most of the toilets at the protest site needed regular supply of water and drainage, which is not possible at a protest site. Their bio-toilet in comparison is a dry toilet that doesn’t need water to flush. With this, they hope, farmers’ troubles are eased.
(As told to Aastha Gulati)
(All ‘My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.