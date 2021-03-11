With Schools Shut, Limited Means, Slum Kids Prep for Board Exam 

The narrow gullies of Malad’s Ambujwadi in Mumbai are always busy and in motion. We have been teaching several students in the slum area since 2014. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and a paradigm shift to online learning, how these students learn or retain information has changed dramatically.

A lot of students are in Class 10 and have their board exams in less than two months. While the government of Maharashtra allowed schools to reopen for Classes 9 to 12 from 23 November 2020, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has still not allowed schools to reopen in Mumbai. While enrolled in private schools, these students are by no means on an equal footing with those who have access to resources like mobile phones or laptops, or with those from the rest of the state whose schools have already reopened.