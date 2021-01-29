‘Doctor Since 43 Yrs, My Experience of Getting Covishield Vaccine’

I have been a medical practitioner since 43 years and I received my first shot of the COVID-19 ‘Covishield’ vaccine on 23 January in Mumbai, my hometown. I had registered with the medical offices at Thane in November 2020 after receiving a mail from the MRS Council, that suggested all doctors could volunteer for trials.

I had given all the required details, including my phone number and email ID at the time of registration. On 21 January 2021, I received a call from the council stating that I need to register with the KDMC (Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation) Medical Office to get the ‘Covishield’ vaccine as it was approved for use.

So, on 22 January 2021, I enrolled myself for vaccination and soon after, I received a message informing that I should visit the hospital on 23 January to get the jab.