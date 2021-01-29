‘Doctor Since 43 Yrs, My Experience of Getting Covishield Vaccine’
Sushila P Aravindan, a medical practitioner from Mumbai, got her first shot of the vaccine on 23 January.
Video Producer: Saradha Natarajan
Video Editor: Deepthi Ramdas
I have been a medical practitioner since 43 years and I received my first shot of the COVID-19 ‘Covishield’ vaccine on 23 January in Mumbai, my hometown. I had registered with the medical offices at Thane in November 2020 after receiving a mail from the MRS Council, that suggested all doctors could volunteer for trials.
I had given all the required details, including my phone number and email ID at the time of registration. On 21 January 2021, I received a call from the council stating that I need to register with the KDMC (Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation) Medical Office to get the ‘Covishield’ vaccine as it was approved for use.
So, on 22 January 2021, I enrolled myself for vaccination and soon after, I received a message informing that I should visit the hospital on 23 January to get the jab.
Around noon, immediately after lunch, I went to the hospital. I was asked to fill the consent form which had all the questions regarding my health and other general questions. I was told to wait in hall with other doctors and staff of the medical college.
Before they gave me the shot, the officials cross verified all the details that were given on the form and then checked my oxygen level and temperature.
I got my first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on 23 January 2021. The vaccine was from Serum Institute, Pune and I was astonished with the entire vaccination process in KDMC.
The vaccination was not painful. Once the procedure was over, I was asked to wait in the waiting room for half hour as the doctors wanted to observe if I had any side effects. There were no allergies of any sort and I did not have fever. So, the officials said that I could leave the premises.
It has been more than 24 hours and till now I do not have any side effects, neither fever nor body ache, nothing.
Just before I left the hospital, I received a message saying that I had received the first dose and incase of any side effects, I must call the helpline. I also received a call on 24 January from the officials, enquiring if I feel any discomfort or if there are any side effects.
I came forward to get the vaccine because I am a practicing doctor, and because it will build my immunity. After all scientific identification, the Indian Medical Association suggested that all healthline workers should register and take the COVID-19 vaccine.
I will get the second shot of the Covishield vaccine after 28 days.
(All ‘My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.