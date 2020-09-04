Online Majlis, Masks, Social Distancing – Muharram 2020 In Kargil

The main town of Kargil and its surrounding areas were completely shut down on 25 July by the district administration of Kargil. This was done to limit the spike of COVID-19 cases.



Shiite Muslims, who form a substantial population of around one and a half lakh in Ladakh, are observing Muharram, the first month of Islamic new year commemorated by mourning the martyrdom of Imam Hussain and his companions and to learn lessons from their lives.

Unlike previous years, mourning congregations are quite different in a pandemic. This year in Kargil, Muharram is being observed by strictly following the SOPs and COVID-19 guidelines as issued by the district administration, keeping in mind that no one is safe until everyone is safe.