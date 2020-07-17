Dear Women, Let Lack of Self-Confidence Not Come in Way of Success

This article has been authored by a member of The Quint. Our membership programme allows those who are not full-time journalists or our regular contributors to get published on The Quint under our exclusive 'Member's Opinion' section, along with many other benefits. Our membership is open and available to any reader of The Quint. Become a member today and send us your articles on membership@thequint.com.

Most women often struggle with self-confidence. They might hesitate to speak up in meetings, fearing that her contributions will be more closely scrutinised than those of her male counterparts, or she might even refrain from applying for promotions because of a lack of faith in her qualifications.