My Report Impact: 'Finally Got Keys to My Noida Flat After 2 Years of Struggle'

'I realised today that just like in our films, everything in our lives turns out fine in the end. And if it isn't fine, then it's not the end yet. 'Picture abhi baaki hai, mere dost (the story isn't over yet, my friend),' as Om Kapoor (played by Shah Rukh Khan) said in Om Shanti Om as he delivered a speech for receiving an award.
As I received the keys to my own flat at Grand Omaxe Society in Noida Sector 93-B, I felt no less than winning an award — an award for 2 years and 8 months of relentless hard work.
During this time, I struggled to get my tenant to vacate my flat who had stopped paying rent to me in June 2023.
'Thanks to the Impact of My Report'
In January 2024, I highlighted my struggle to reclaim possession of my flat in Noida Sector 93-B through The Quint's My Report, a citizen journalist initiative. My story caught the attention of countless readers – and I received immense support from people willing to help. Other media outlets covered my ordeal as well, with both online and offline communities rallying behind me.
Many well-wishers even offered financial assistance as my tenant – Dr Manali Agarwal – had, long back, stopped paying the rent.
In June 2024, the Additional District Magistrate at Surajpur Greater Noida Court issued a final order – and the eviction was carried out on 27 August 2024.
The society guards informed me earlier that she had left the flat in February 2024 after placing her own lock on it. Executing the court's directive, the tehsildar and Uttar Pradesh Police finally granted me access to the flat on 27 August.
'The Flat Is a Total Mess'
When I finally went back to my flat, I was met with yet another shock. The once fully furnished home had been turned into a garbage dump, with significant damage to the property and appliances.
Apart from the mess, what my tenant has also left me with is no rent for over one and a half years, society maintenance dues exceeding Rs 43,000, and other damages that I am only beginning to uncover as I thoroughly inspect the apartment.
(The Quint has reached out to Dr Manali Agarwal for her response to the state of the flat as claimed by Malvinder Singh. The story will be updated as and when she responds.)
