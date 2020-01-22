Dear India, Don’t Neglect Gender Equality; Women Matter Too!

Dear India,

You are a country where equality is provided to all. Yet, why is gender equality neglected? Why do our women have to stay at home within closed walls? Why do they have to face abuses, molestation, rapes and acid attacks? Don’t we call you Bharat Mata? Then why should your women be oppressed?

Women want to stay safe and secure. They too want to fly to great heights

and achieve the unthinkable. I would really love to see our women become fearless and unstoppable. I want you to become the epitome of women empowerment in the world.



My dearest India, this Republic Day, can we both take a pledge to ensure the safety and security of women? Only then will we truly be an equal society.



Sincerely,

Debosmita Routh