Dear India, Let’s Take Student Movements & Activism Seriously
Dear India,
It's time to take student movements and student activism seriously. The history of how students have shaped India’s political development is unprecedented. The student community has always stood in contra to mayhem and misrule of the Union government.
Besides the strong nature of the student movements, the media and the governments have historically undermined their credibility and seriousness.
In today's day and age, history seems to be repeating itself. Student from public colleges and universities are taking India by storm, with issues ranging from caste discrimination to fee hikes to challenging the government.
Today, students from almost every college and university are protesting against the present regime, for its 'unconstitutional' act. It is high time that the government should start taking student activism and student movements seriously.
