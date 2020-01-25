Dear India, We Mustn’t Let Our Democratic Value Die Inside Us

Nationalism is not just a word, it can neither be injected in anyone's mind nor can it be developed forcefully.

There is nothing wrong to demand and fight for our basic rights from the authority. It is our right which must be practiced by the citizens.

We mustn't let our democratic values die inside us. The Constitution empowers us to speak out, but within certain limitations which ensures no threat /harm to the nation.

Inclusiveness, fraternity beyond regional imbalance, secularism, and unity in diversity, which are the true beauty of India, mustn't fade out at any circumstances now or in future.

We must abide the Preamble of the rich Constitution of India.

Remembering the makers of our Constitution and the great persons who have contributed in making and amending it, I again pay my deep respect and gratitude to my motherland, the great republic of India.

Jai Hind!