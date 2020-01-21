Dear India, Do You Know how it Feels to be Marginalised?

Dear India,

I wish that you would understand how it hurts when you are marginalised. What it means when you do not have access to your parents. When your house is swept away in flood and the government turns cold shoulder. When the daily expenses increase and the education fee doubles.

I wish you would understand that people are more important than religion or ideology. I wish I could love you as I used to love you. Even though my hopes are drowning, I would still say, “Love you India.”