Dear India, Here’s a Message from Your Citizens

Soham Mitra hopes India stands the test of time. They write,

“Dear India,



I assure you I will not leave you. These are days of peril, but we will once again stand united, shoulder to shoulder. I urge you to stay strong.

Once again our unity is threatened and your secular nature put to test. But rest assured, we will once again stand the test of time.

We will reinstate you to your former glory and after this is over you will truly be the world’s largest secular, democratic republic.

Till that day comes, stay strong, we are with you.”