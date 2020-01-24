Dear India, Here’s a Message from Your Citizens
We Indians have much to talk about these days. But what would you tell India if you had the chance, and how would you say it? Citizens from across the country have written their letters for Republic Day 2020.
Hanna Isath writes:
“Dear India,
Diversity and plurality are the cornerstones of our democratic setup. These values cannot be obliterated by any means because doing so would erode the spirit and soul of India. Let us embrace the uniqueness of each individual despite the myriad differences we are born with. Let us enrich our nation with love and mutual respect. Let us agree to dissent without fear and uphold scientific temperament. Let us lead the world through our multiculturalism and benevolence.”
‘Uphold Secular Ethos’
Others wish for their country to uphold the values it is known for – tolerance, secularism, and unity.
Anish Parameswar from Kottayam writes,
“Dear India,
I am proud to be part of you. You are one of the best. I admire your beauty. You are a dream because there has been value for the freedoms of your people. You have promised to treat everyone equally. Today, I sense a divisive policy that I will resist until you are free from such an ideology. I stand strong for unity in diversity.”
Similarly, Parmeshwar Sharma from Pune wishes for the country to maintain brotherhood between its people.
“Dear India,
There is no power that can break our brotherhood and love. The CAA is just a chapter in our history, if we are divided on these lines then our dreams for progress and development will be tough to achieve. Governments are temporary, but the essence of India as a tolerant nation is permanent.”
Always stay united, writes Raja Sarkar from Kolkata in his letter to India.
Soham Mitra hopes India stands the test of time. They write,
“Dear India,
I assure you I will not leave you. These are days of peril, but we will once again stand united, shoulder to shoulder. I urge you to stay strong.
Once again our unity is threatened and your secular nature put to test. But rest assured, we will once again stand the test of time.
We will reinstate you to your former glory and after this is over you will truly be the world’s largest secular, democratic republic.
Till that day comes, stay strong, we are with you.”
‘Be Open to All’
Zakir Hussain, an Indian studying in Kazakhstan, says India’s diversity is its strength.
Simhadriya Simha from from Krishnarajapuram wishes for her country to be more inclusive.
Mehak from Mumbai hopes India has less pollution.
Similarly, Parvez from Bengaluru hopes that India tackles its pollution problem by promoting the usage of bicycles.
“Dear India,
I am worried about the rising pollution these days due to the traffic. I would suggest to promote usage of bicycles and bring awareness among the public about the advantages of its usage. Amsterdam is one such example where around 80 percent of the population uses bicycles. I would love to see that in my country.”
