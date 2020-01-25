Dear India, I Dream of a Better Future for Us

Today when I read history and compare it with the present scenario, I admit we have come a long way but it came with a price.

You my India, after all my studies I have found out you are nothing but an idea. I don't live in you, you live inside me. In my work, in my thoughts, in my spirituality. And you will grow when I will. No matter where I go and what I do, you will always be with me and I will always be yours. And I don't know how a country dreams, but today I dream of a better future and that's how my India dreams.

Sincerely,

Your son.