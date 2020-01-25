Dear India, I Dream of a Better Future for Us
Dear India,
You had the responsibility to create a place where everyone will be treated equally with no discrimination. Where your beloved sons and daughters will come forward to lead and inspire billions.
We pledged to create such an environment where there will be economic, social, cultural growth. In its road to glory many obstacles came, some reduced our speed but we never stopped. We marched on.
Today when I read history and compare it with the present scenario, I admit we have come a long way but it came with a price.
You my India, after all my studies I have found out you are nothing but an idea. I don't live in you, you live inside me. In my work, in my thoughts, in my spirituality. And you will grow when I will. No matter where I go and what I do, you will always be with me and I will always be yours. And I don't know how a country dreams, but today I dream of a better future and that's how my India dreams.
Sincerely,
Your son.
