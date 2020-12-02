‘Mafia in Deoghar Encroaching Government Land Meant for Public’

Land mafia in Deoghar is encroaching upon a piece of government land in Mahavir Colony, a residential area. This land as meant for public use and we as residents of the colony have complained to various authorities about the unlawful use of public land. Unfortunately, authorities are yet to take action.

On 14 November, an unknown group of people arrived at the site and started an illegal construction of boundary walls. Planning to sell, the mafia has also started plotting the 43 dismil (18,730.8 square feet) land.