'I Saw How Kids Study While Braving the Sun in This Delhi Street School'

Education in India is not affordable for all, especially for parents who are dependent on daily wages. To help children who come from such households, I came across an NGO, Pehchan the Street School, in New Delhi's Indraprastha.

Over a weekend, when I went there, I saw that children were studying inside a temple compound in the scorching heat of Delhi where the temperature was hovering between 40°C and 45°C.

When I spoke to the teaching volunteers, I got to know that working professionals, students, and others offer tuition to these kids every Saturday and Sunday in the Anna Nagar Colony of Indraprastha.