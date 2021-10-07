'Pains to See How Houseboat Business is Sinking in My Kashmir Post Lockdown'

The mention of Kashmir would always be incomplete without its colourful houseboats and shikaras. Dal lake is not only the prime attraction for the tourists coming from all over the world to Srinagar, but it is also a proud heritage of our culture.

I don’t have a count of the number of rides, I have taken on the shikaras or the number of days I have spent on the exotic houseboats lined up one after another on the Dal Lake, adjacent to the Boulevard Road. As a Kashmiri, I have been able to avail the luxury with ease but I am not sure for how long as the houseboats and shikaras continue to face an existential crisis.