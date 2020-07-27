‘RGUHS to Take Offline Exams in August – What About Health Risk?’

The situation is not only very stressful but also very difficult for those students who are in the remote areas of the country, especially the Northeast states. It must be noted that there are a lot of students from Bihar, Assam – states which are suffering from floods at the same time.

All the other courses have been cancelled. Why this punishment only for us? Aren’t we also students? Don’t our lives matter? If a student writes one exam and gets infected, then what about others in contact with him?