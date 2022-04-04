I Wore PPE Kit Instead of Hijab but Karnataka College Didn't Let Me Write Exams

Because I stand so strongly for it, people often ask me, "Subata, why do you wear the hijab? Why do you wear it so proudly? Why do you practise hijab so strongly?"

I have two answers to your questions.

First things first, the hijab is an essential part of my religion, despite everyone around me telling me that it's not. It is and will always be an essential part of my religion. You will not tell me what is essential for my religion, I will tell you that.

Secondly, keeping the religion bit out of it, it is my choice, essential or not. Through my fundamental rights enshrined in the Indian Constitution, I have the right and freedom to follow my religion, to practise my religion. That includes practising my religion in schools, colleges, workplaces, movie theatres – everywhere.

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court against the order passed by the Karnataka High Court.

I hope the Supreme Court takes my side. But worst-case scenario, what happens if I don't get permission? What if the law is against me?

I cannot remove my hijab. That is the one thing I will not do. Because I am a law-abiding citizen, I will have to stop my education. All the effort that I put into my education will go down the drain. My education, up until this point, will go to waste.