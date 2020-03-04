Post Italy Return, Can My Coronavirus Test Report Be Delivered?

So on 3 March, I decided to call the official helpline number but to my surprise, nobody answered the call. I then dialled the alternative number which was provided online. Finally, the operator answered and asked me not to panic even though I had informed him about my travel history. I informed the operator that I have faced some breathing problems in the past two days. But the person on call told me that I don’t have high fever and body ache so, I should just stay at home.

Within 10-15 minutes, I received a call back from the number, which I had dialled earlier and I was informed to get myself checked at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML).

On the same day, I decided to go RML Hospital for my screening. When I reached the hospital, there was a separate queue to get a slip before I could get myself checked at the ward. I had to stand in the queue for an hour with others who might be infected.