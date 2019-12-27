I Could Finally Video Call my Family in Kargil After 145 Days
I will never forget today. After 145 days, I finally managed to video call my family in Kargil. Our five-month long video vanvas has ended!
I was at my university in Jadavpur when I heard that the mobile internet is restored in Kargil.
To confirm this news, I quickly called my sister. I didn’t want to risk not getting through my family because of network jam or for any other reason.
We spoke about random stuff from weather to vegetables. She told me it’s very cold there and on Thursday, the temperature was -19°c. There is scarcity of vegetables and other stocks in the market because the roads are blocked. She was also complaining of how expensive onions have become and they hardly get to see it in the market.
I later spoke to my parents too. I showed them all the photos I had taken of my friends and myself in the last five months. They were happy to see it. They wanted to know how my college was and how I was doing.
Today, I felt like I was home, enjoying the winter chill and chatting with my family. This is a dream come true for most of the people in Kargil. We had lost all hope.
I spoke to my friends who too have family back home in Kargil and they are thrilled by today’s news. Finally, we all are connected!
Because of the internet blockade, a lot of people could not prepare for competitive entrance exams. One of my friends who was preparing for NEET couldn’t continue with his preparations. He moved to Jammu and joined a coaching institute for NEET there. He was lucky he had an option to shift. Others could not.
Owing to its topography, Kargil is not easily accessible. Even newspapers and magazines reach Kargil a few days late. The roads are blocked and the only means of transportation is by Leh airport, which is about 215 kms from Kargil. So by the time the newspaper reaches the people, it’s already stale news.
But now everything is fine. I wish the internet in Kashmir is restored soon. Life is difficult when you don’t get to see your family when you are far away. It’s not a good feeling.
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)