I Could Finally Video Call my Family in Kargil After 145 Days

Because of the internet blockade, a lot of people could not prepare for competitive entrance exams. One of my friends who was preparing for NEET couldn’t continue with his preparations. He moved to Jammu and joined a coaching institute for NEET there. He was lucky he had an option to shift. Others could not.

Owing to its topography, Kargil is not easily accessible. Even newspapers and magazines reach Kargil a few days late. The roads are blocked and the only means of transportation is by Leh airport, which is about 215 kms from Kargil. So by the time the newspaper reaches the people, it’s already stale news.

But now everything is fine. I wish the internet in Kashmir is restored soon. Life is difficult when you don’t get to see your family when you are far away. It’s not a good feeling.