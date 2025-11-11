'I Protested at India Gate as Delhi’s Air Kills Us. Yet, Govt Shows No Urgency'

I went to New Delhi's India Gate on the evening of 10 November because I could not stand by any longer.

For weeks, the air in Delhi has been a slow, choking assault, and a daily attack on my family. People with asthma and other respiratory issues in my household are getting worse.

I could see the toll it was taking on them: constant coughing, waking up with tight chests, and an anxiety that comes from not knowing whether today’s air will leave you breathless. That’s what pushed me onto the streets.