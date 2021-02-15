How Citizens Transformed Gurugram, the City Without a Green Cover

Aravalli Biodiversity Park, Chakkarpur Wazirabad Bundh, and soon, the Badshahpur Forest Corridor – as part of citizens’ group ‘IamGurgaon’, we have spent close to a decade transforming city spaces in Gurugram.

As equal participants of a city, we feel that citizens can transform the places that they inhabit in partnership with local administration, corporates and the State. We have made similar efforts to restore the ecology of this concrete jungle that was being rapidly lost to urbanisation.

There is barely any green cover left around us. There are more office spaces and residential complexes. This has brought about its own challenges of excessive air and water pollution.