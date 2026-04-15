Dabolim Water Contamination Case: 'My Son Has Typhoid, Others Falling Sick Too'

Exactly a month ago, my 10-month-old son had three episodes of loose motions in a matter of a few hours. At that point, I was concerned, but I still believed it wasn't anything serious.

But, after his afternoon nap, he woke up with a high fever, and that immediately worried me. I rushed him to a paediatrician who diagnosed an infection and prescribed him medicines for five days. That was followed by medicines for a cold for another four days. Like any parent, I kept hoping it would get better, that it was something minor that would pass.

But his fever did not subside, and his condition did not improve. That's when we realised it could be something serious.