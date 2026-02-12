Delhi's Water Crisis Will Keep Returning Till Yamuna's High Ammonia Isn't Solved

For almost three weeks, Santosh Kumar's family of six in Uttam Nagar, a residential locality in West Delhi, faced a severe water crisis. “There was no water in the taps, and when it came, it was brown and sometimes carried a foul smell,” 39-year-old Kumar tells The Quint.

“We were scared to bathe or wash our dishes with that water, let alone drink it,” he adds. Kumar, who works as an insurance agent, says his family had to rely on municipal water tankers during this period.

The water crisis wasn't limited to Kumar's household or Uttam Nagar alone. Several neighbourhoods across Delhi struggled with erratic supply and contaminated water for a fortnight.

It all started in late January, when a spike in ammonia levels in the Yamuna River — one of Delhi’s primary sources of drinking water — disrupted operations at the Wazirabad and Chandrawal water treatment plants in North Delhi, among others.