‘GDA Isn’t Listening, Help Before Our Ghaziabad Tower Collapses’

We feel that the responsibility of the RWA is to look after the maintenance of the apartments only. How are they responsible for the stability of the construction? If the GDA constructed such weak towers, shouldn’t they be the ones to repair them?

Why did the GDA send RWA a letter to bear or share the cost of Rs 3.5 crore for retrofitting?

According to the GDA, the apartments were handed over to RWA in 2011 and hence we should bear or share the cost of retrofitting. However, the RWA was formed only in 2015, years after the allotment was started.



Moreover, a local property dealer was handed over the maintenance in October 2011. The standard operating procedure for tower handover was not followed and the said property dealer was not even a resident of the tower. As a result, there was no maintenance of the tower.