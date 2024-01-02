'Piling Waste, Overflowing Sewage Water - How We Live, Travel in Faridabad'

On one hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi encourages citizens to keep their surroundings swachh. Still, on the other hand, garbage is openly dumped on the road near my locality in Faridabad, Haryana.

As a Faridabad resident, I frequently use Gandhi Colony's main road in New Industrial Township (NIT) as it connects to several main roads and NH19. But the stink is so overpowering that it makes life miserable here.