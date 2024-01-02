'Piling Waste, Overflowing Sewage Water - How We Live, Travel in Faridabad'

Video Producer: Maaz Hasan
Video Editor: Mohd. Irshad Alam
On one hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi encourages citizens to keep their surroundings swachh. Still, on the other hand, garbage is openly dumped on the road near my locality in Faridabad, Haryana.
As a Faridabad resident, I frequently use Gandhi Colony's main road in New Industrial Township (NIT) as it connects to several main roads and NH19. But the stink is so overpowering that it makes life miserable here.
"Sewage water of the adjacent Gandhi Colony overflows here. And that overflowing water spills over the road. Vegetable vendors who put up their stalls also throw garbage."Anil Gandhi, Resident
A weekly Friday market also comes up here, and the garbage thrown by the fruit and vegetable vendors adds to the already lying heap of filth. Mahindra, another resident, told me, "It's filthy here. The foul smell keeps coming. It isn't easy to pass through the area."
Not just for the residents, the garbage is a huge issue for the road commuters.
"I pass through this area every day. The garbage covers half the road. On days when the vendors' market comes up, there is traffic congestion, and we must wait at least 30 minutes for it to clear. Sometimes, we need to ride our bikes over the garbage pile."Yogesh Kumar, Resident
Another resident pointed out that no garbage bins are kept by the Municipal Corporation Of Faridabad (MCF) where people can dump their trash. Even when I checked around the area, no garbage bins were to be seen.
Mr Gandhi, the resident and an advocate by profession, pointed out that the problem of garbage is not only because of the MCF but also because of local people's behaviour. "When we request the locals not to throw garbage here, they don't listen," says Mr Gandhi.
"I have also complained about the issue to the MCF several times. They don't take any action. Even if any MCF officials come to this place, they do it as a formality."Anil Gandhi, Resident
I hope that MCF and the residents here listen to the issues and the problems arising from the garbage being dumped on the road and help us keep the area clean.
(The Quint has reached out to the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) on the issue raised by the residents. Their response is awaited. The Story would be updated once a response is received.)
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)