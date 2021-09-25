My Cycling Journey From Chennai to Goa, Making New Friends, Looking for Stories
For 60 days, for over 1,200 kms, through unfamiliar nooks and landscapes with unparalleled beauty, I cycled my way.
It has been a while since I travelled and the pandemic was not making it easier. So one day, I thought to myself that it would be interesting to cycle from Chennai to Goa, just for the experience.
On 16 July, I strapped a backpack to my cycle, and made my way to the beach town. For 60 days, for over 1,200 kilometre, through unfamiliar nooks and landscapes with unparalleled beauty, I cycled my way.
As a filmmaker, I am always looking for beautiful stories, and, during this trip, I've met many fascinating people who will serve as inspiration for my stories.
The Grand Tour Begins...
It was challenging to travel during the pandemic but luckily most restrictions were relaxed, so it was quite easy on the bicycle. I made sure to mask up all the time and take all necessary precautions.
This trip taught me a lot about patience as there were many frustrating moments along the way. But I am definitely grateful to all the kind people who I met on the way, who got me helmet and backpack, gave me a warm home to stay in with good food. I had shared my live location on my Instagram page. It was overwhelming to see so many people tracking me, and travelling long distances to meet me and share a few words of comfort for my journey.
There were many moments when I wish I had a companion or the rain or wind or sun god had shown mercy as I pushed the bicycle up the hill but it was probably for the best.
Being comfortable in your skin gives the most happiness and I am glad I learnt this.
