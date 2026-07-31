'I Didn't Fail Medicine. I Was Among the 88% Failed by Broken FMGE System'

My name is Rucha Magare. I am a 26-year-old foreign MBBC graduate from Satara, Maharashtra. I come from a middle-class family that took out a loan to fund my medical education, the kind of loan that takes a decade to repay, because they had one dream: that their daughter would become a doctor.

That dream took me to Lincoln American University in Guyana. My medical training was assessed by local Guyanese doctors and American-trained faculty through both multiple choice questions (MCQs) and objective structured clinical examinations (OSCEs), the same clinical skills assessment format used to certify doctors across the world. I passed.

Separately, I sat for the Professional and Linguistic Assessments Board (PLAB) Part 1 examination, the licensing exam that allows foreign-trained doctors to practise in the UK. It is based on a healthcare system entirely different from the one in which I trained, and I cleared it on my very first attempt.