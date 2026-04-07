'I Met All Rules as a Foreign Medical Graduate, But My Practice Still on Hold'

It’s no secret how difficult it is to clear NEET-UG and secure an MBBS seat in India. Every year, nearly 20-25 lakh students compete for just around 1.3 lakh seats—and for lakhs of aspiring doctors, the dream slips away, unfinished. I refused to let my dream fade.

In 2019, I chose a different path and enrolled at Shandong University’s Cheeloo College of Medicine in China. The language barrier was daunting, often overwhelming—but the thought that, at the end of six years, I'd finally be able to call myself a doctor kept me going every step of the way.

These six years were far from easy.