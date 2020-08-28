‘Expected SSN College to Refund, Not Ask Fee for Hostel, Library’

The financial situation for so many students has completely changed. Many parents have lost their jobs and have no means to earn.

One of my friends' mother is a housewife and his father a weaver who sells lungis for Rs 160-Rs 200. He also needs to pay Rs 66,000 in a few days. Where will he get the money from? He will probably take a loan. Another friend doesn’t have a father and his mother distributes food to kindergarten children. So she used to get paid Rs 13,000 per month and now nothing. So how is he supposed to pay this fees? Until now his mother was borrowing from a relative.



Many of my friends have said they will try to pay it in a month or two but then the management has levied a fine for late payment.

As it is, he doesn’t have the money and that's why he is paying late and you are charging more for him! So a rich person needs to pay say Rs 2 lakhs as fees but the poor student has to pay Rs 2 lakhs plus the late fee. How is this fair especially during the pandemic?