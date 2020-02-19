On ‘Namaste Trump’ Route, Disparity Hidden, Development on Display

Ahead of Donald Trump’s maiden visit as US President to India on 24 and 25 February, several preparations are underway in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad and New Delhi. The US President with PM Narendra Modi will attend the ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad on 24 February.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has set aside a budget of over Rs 100 crore for the preparations. The route to the venue of the event – Motera Cricket Stadium – is around 10 km from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport, and has witnessed a massive beautification drive ever since the announcement of Mr Trump’s visit was made.