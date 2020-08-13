Glitches, Errors in Open Book Exam: Being Prepared Not DU’s Forte!

Delhi University’s Open Book Examinations have been deliberated upon since April and cancelled a total of 3 times. They were scheduled for third-year students and comprise our final semester grades, contributing to the total GPA.

On 11 August, I had my first ‘Open Book’ examination and I can say with full conviction that it was the most harrowing and stressful experience of my life. The examination didn’t have ‘critical thinking’ questions as planned by Delhi University and the questions were generic as expected, at least for my elective. One would expect that after multiple court cases, some of which are still on-going, the logistics of the examination would be worked out better, but alas, students were left disappointed and distressed.