‘Missing for 36 Hours in GTB Hospital, My Father Was Found Dead’

What would you do if you admit your father to a hospital and in a few hours, the hospital said he was missing? What do you do if they can’t find him for 36 hours and then they say his body is found somewhere? This is what my family faced.

We admitted my father-in-law, Mr Suresh Kumar Rai, at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in Delhi on the morning of 16 November after he complained about chest congestion and breathing issues the night before.

As attendees, we were asked to stay outside since GTB is a dedicated COVID hospital. The hospital staff took our contact number and we were given updates about his tests and procedures of treatment.