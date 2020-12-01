Here’s Our ‘Vogue Challenge’: Focus on Women’s Talents, Not Beauty

We started the initiative Newsstand, aiming to defy stereotypical beauty standards portrayed in fashion magazines worldwide. There is so much more to a woman than just her looks; like her talents and her ambitions. Unrealistic trends set by fashion magazines tend to affect the psyche of teenage women who consume them. We tired to counter this narrative through our initiative.

While in quarantine, we saw this trend on TikTok where people were posting their photos on the Vogue cover. This stuck with us – a magazine like Vogue is something so special that everybody wants to be in it.