My Visit to the Under-Construction 500 ICU-Bed Facility in Delhi

The constructions is in full swing at the ground near GTB hospital, heaps of bricks and cement lament the efforts of the Delhi government to ensure timely delivery of the facility. Doctors from the GTB Hospital are expected to examine the patients at the facility. The facility will have two complexes to cater to the need of patients.

The reassuring sight of a JCB machine, infrastructure building material, manual labour at the site, and installation of ceiling rooftops of the complex can ease pressure from the hospitals, which are running over and above their real capacity.

Beds have been filling up fast in the national capital, as the number of cases are soaring. I just pray that the facility is delivered on time and helps the citizens.