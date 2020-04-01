COVID-19: In Sanjarpur Village, We’ve Made 3,000 Masks & Counting

We not only distribute masks but also guide the people on how to wash them. We tell them, if any antiseptic solution is available then they must add a drop of it while washing the mask. Also, a mask used by one person is not to be used by another. We have already distributed more than 3,000 masks in 12 villages.

We have also taken upon ourselves to distribute rations to people who need it and survive through this difficult COVID-19 times. We are sending chana because if someone has nothing at all they can soak the chana in water and eat it, boil it and eat. You don't require masala for that. This is the basic we can do.

We, at Sanjarpur Village, are fighting relentlessly against the coronavirus pandemic. We try to get the smallest of small things from elastic to clothes. All of us are working together