COVID-19: In Sanjarpur Village, We’ve Made 3,000 Masks & Counting
Video Editor: Kunal Mehra
Producer: Vatsala Singh
Loading...
After the coronavirus outbreak in India, there were reports of mask shortages, and even that unscrupulous traders were taking advantage of the people’s desperation and selling them for as high as Rs 150-200.
Some of us – Tabrez bhai, Irshad bhai, Akram bhai Masuddin bhai – came together and I started to distribute masks to the people in our locality then in our village and nearby villages. And that too free of cost. It’s a small effort to safeguard the people in our village from this coronavirus pandemic.
We not only distribute masks but also guide the people on how to wash them. We tell them, if any antiseptic solution is available then they must add a drop of it while washing the mask. Also, a mask used by one person is not to be used by another. We have already distributed more than 3,000 masks in 12 villages.
We have also taken upon ourselves to distribute rations to people who need it and survive through this difficult COVID-19 times. We are sending chana because if someone has nothing at all they can soak the chana in water and eat it, boil it and eat. You don't require masala for that. This is the basic we can do.
We, at Sanjarpur Village, are fighting relentlessly against the coronavirus pandemic. We try to get the smallest of small things from elastic to clothes. All of us are working together
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)