‘Sat Out DU’s OBE Because No Means for Visually Impaired Students’

As a third-year undergraduate student at Delhi University, the final examinations carry a lot of weight for my higher studies and future career prospects. The open book examinations that began on 10 August had a lot of technical errors and glitches that made students’ experience a troublesome one. However, many visually impaired students like me were not even able to appear for these exams due to several reasons.

Firstly, I have no scribe here with me in my hometown of Korba, Chhattisgarh. In this time, during the COVID-19 pandemic, no one is willing to come to my house by risking their life, and mine, to write the exam.