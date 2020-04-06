Life Under COVID-19 Lockdown in Denmark: Here’s How I’m Surviving
In just two weeks my life as a student in Denmark has more or less been brought to a standstill.
On 11 March, the Danish prime minister announced a partial lockdown on universities, offices and other public spaces for three weeks due to the coronavirus scare.
This was soon turned into a complete lockdown, with borders also being closed down.
The Dos & Don’ts
We can no longer assemble in groups of more than 10, be it outdoors or indoors.
We have been asked to maintain total social distancing. Although essentials like supermarkets and pharmacies remain open. Some of the busiest streets in the city now run empty.
If you absolutely have to step outside to soak in the sun, it is recommended you maintain the recommended distance from everyone you are not already living with.
The lockdown puts students like me in a difficult situation. I share a kitchen with 17 other people. The risk is high and it is inevitable that if one of us is exposed to the coronavirus, the others will be as well.
Life has become a series of cooking, cleaning, working out, and playing the same tunes on my ukulele on repeat.
Anything to keep my mind off the fact that we don't know when we will see home next.
COVID-19 Warnings Everywhere
From the university website to public transport, you see alarming coronavirus warnings everywhere. Be it online classes or coaching sessions for the upcoming exams, everything begins and ends with ‘take care of yourself’ and ‘stay safe’.
It’s pretty scary when you keep seeing and reading these tickers. It just reminds you of the times you live in.
Looking Forward
But amid all the COVID-19 scare, there is some hope. In true Danish style, end-of-lockdown parties are already being planned. But the exact date is still to be announced. No one knows when will the coronavirus scare end. I’m sure whenever it ends, it will be successful in thwarting the advance of the pandemic.
(The author is a post-graduate journalism student, currently under self-isolation in Denmark. All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)