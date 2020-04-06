Life Under COVID-19 Lockdown in Denmark: Here’s How I’m Surviving

We can no longer assemble in groups of more than 10, be it outdoors or indoors.

We have been asked to maintain total social distancing. Although essentials like supermarkets and pharmacies remain open. Some of the busiest streets in the city now run empty.

If you absolutely have to step outside to soak in the sun, it is recommended you maintain the recommended distance from everyone you are not already living with.

The lockdown puts students like me in a difficult situation. I share a kitchen with 17 other people. The risk is high and it is inevitable that if one of us is exposed to the coronavirus, the others will be as well.

Life has become a series of cooking, cleaning, working out, and playing the same tunes on my ukulele on repeat.

Anything to keep my mind off the fact that we don't know when we will see home next.