With India Locked Down, 23 Seamen Stranded in Spanish Hotel
Video Editor: Deepthi Ramdas
Around 23 Indian seamen, who are crew members of a ship owned by Pullmantur Cruises, are stranded at a hotel in Spain’s Barcelona. They reached out to The Quint’s My Report with a video appeal to be evacuated and brought back to India. One of the crew members spoke to us on the condition of anonymity.
We had to travel 12 hours, all the way from Malaga, where the ship has been docked, to Barcelona. Spain is a high-risk COVID-19 country. Because of these dangers, the company decided to have minimum manpower at the ship. Upon disembarking, we had no food or supplies either. We fought to be accommodated and somehow managed to get a hotel from the company on 21 March. We were then told to take a bus to Barcelona.
Additionally, we weren’t given any new masks or sanitisers after disembarking. There is only one mask per person that each one has been using for four days now.
Moreover, a 21-day lockdown was announced by PM Modi, so even home seems far away at the moment. Flights have also been suspended from 22 to 29 March. We even showed the government circular to the HR department and told them that our flights home have been cancelled. They didn’t bother to help us.
The Embassy of India in Spain knows our status, but we cannot rely on anyone here completely, given the conditions.
But now, what next? Who will take responsibility for us at the hotel? If anything happens to one of us, what will we say to each other’s families? Or even to our own families.
So on behalf of all my friends, we request the Government of India to help us and save us like they did the students in Italy. We need to go back home.
(Calls to Pullmantur Cruises went unanswered.)
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
