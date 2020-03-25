With India Locked Down, 23 Seamen Stranded in Spanish Hotel

Moreover, a 21-day lockdown was announced by PM Modi, so even home seems far away at the moment. Flights have also been suspended from 22 to 29 March. We even showed the government circular to the HR department and told them that our flights home have been cancelled. They didn’t bother to help us.

The Embassy of India in Spain knows our status, but we cannot rely on anyone here completely, given the conditions.

But now, what next? Who will take responsibility for us at the hotel? If anything happens to one of us, what will we say to each other’s families? Or even to our own families.

So on behalf of all my friends, we request the Government of India to help us and save us like they did the students in Italy. We need to go back home.