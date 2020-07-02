Driven Out of Shelter, Patients Back to Mumbai’s Hindmata Flyover

On my way to work last week, I crossed Hindmata flyover, Dadar and was shocked to see some patients had taken shelter below the flyover in open. Hindmata at Dadar is a low lying area, so the bridge gets waterlogged every monsoon and I couldn’t imagine what would happen to their living conditions every time it rains.



I stopped to speak to a few of these people. At least 25 patients with families were sitting under the bridge. All of them were from outside Mumbai, some outside Maharashtra and had come for treatment at KEM Hospital and Tata Memorial Hospital nearby.

Back in April, during the national lockdown, it was reported that OPD patients were shifted below the bridge to avoid overcrowding.