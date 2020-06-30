Ranthambore Readies for Seasonal Shutdown, Hoteliers Under Stress

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and consequent lockdown, most industries have come to a standstill while some are expected to remain affected for the next couple of years. The tourism industry of Rajasthan is no exception. One of the most visited national parks of India, the Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan, is one example. The national park, famous for its tiger-watching safaris, has been closed since mid-March.

As Ranthambore’s seasonal shutdowns begins 30 June, hoteliers remain helpless. The consequence of this sword hanging above their heads has left the hoteliers with no other option but to forcibly fire their staff.